Analysts suggest Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) could spike 43.5% in a year

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) is -65.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $9.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VWE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -0.26% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -52.86% off its SMA200. VWE registered -87.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.59.

The stock witnessed a -5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.89%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has around 586 employees, a market worth around $65.30M and $300.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.71% and -88.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.90% this year.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.29M, and float is at 33.15M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sebastiani Jonathan,the company’sMember of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Sebastiani Jonathan bought 6,757 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $7642.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Sebastiani Jonathan (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 18,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $1.11 per share for $20231.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Sebastiani Jonathan (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 17,800 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $20612.0. The insider now directly holds 98,650 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE).