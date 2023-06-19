Are we looking at the next big move in Anterix Inc. (ATEX)?

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) is 5.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.59 and a high of $49.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.92% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.86% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.08, the stock is 3.20% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 1.18% off its SMA200. ATEX registered -15.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $317.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.90%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $677.85M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.52% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anterix Inc. (ATEX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.86M, and float is at 17.89M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Anterix Inc. (ATEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBRIEN MORGAN E,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that OBRIEN MORGAN E sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $30.04 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26947.0 shares.

Anterix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Schwartz Robert Harris (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $29.96 per share for $74900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ATEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Gray Timothy (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $29.04 for $2904.0. The insider now directly holds 73,018 shares of Anterix Inc. (ATEX).