Are we looking at the next big move in Cimpress plc (CMPR)?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) is 95.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $55.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $54.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $53.93, the stock is 5.17% and 12.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 56.05% off its SMA200. CMPR registered 34.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.52%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $3.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.61% and -3.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimpress plc (CMPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimpress plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.27M, and float is at 22.19M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Cimpress plc (CMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keane Robert S,the company’sCEO, Chairman. SEC filings show that Keane Robert S bought 12,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $37.49 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Cimpress plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Keane Robert S (CEO, Chairman) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $37.33 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Keane Robert S (CEO, Chairman) acquired 8,018 shares at an average price of $37.60 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 182,603 shares of Cimpress plc (CMPR).

Cimpress plc (CMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deluxe Corporation (DLX) that is trading -22.40% down over the past 12 months.