Are we looking at the next big move in Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) is 97.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $2.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $0.56 for the next 12 months. It is also -130.36% off the consensus price target high of $0.56 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -130.36% lower than the price target low of $0.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 25.54% and 69.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 5.74% at the moment leaves the stock 36.04% off its SMA200. CNTX registered -39.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.74%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.51.

The stock witnessed a 136.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.57%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 16.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 174.47% and -48.81% from its 52-week high.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.00% this year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.97M, and float is at 15.04M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lehr Martin A.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lehr Martin A. bought 5,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $4900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Context Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Lehr Martin A. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $0.87 per share for $4901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Lehr Martin A. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,040 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $4900.0. The insider now directly holds 148,272 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX).