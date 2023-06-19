Are we looking at the next big move in Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)?

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) is -14.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is 3.90% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.45% off its SMA200. FIXX registered -42.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.49.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.68%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $57.80M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.58% and -67.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.00% this year.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.72M, and float is at 52.23M with Short Float at 0.53%.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alloway Paul. SEC filings show that Alloway Paul sold 10,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $15863.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16706.0 shares.

Homology Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that TZIANABOS ARTHUR (Director) sold a total of 10,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $1.39 per share for $14762.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FIXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Smith W Bradford () disposed off 3,729 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $5188.0. The insider now directly holds 14,219 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX).