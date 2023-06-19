Are we looking at the next big move in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)?

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is 3.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.64 and a high of $165.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JJSF stock was last observed hovering at around $154.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.04% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.42% lower than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.68, the stock is 0.20% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.07% off its SMA200. JJSF registered 23.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.28.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.56%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.65 and Fwd P/E is 29.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.91% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.24M, and float is at 15.53M with Short Float at 5.57%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber sold 709 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $144.15 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71334.0 shares.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that FACHNER DAN (President & CEO) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $155.00 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22896.0 shares of the JJSF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Every Stephen (COO, The ICEE Co) disposed off 1,373 shares at an average price of $158.12 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 3,595 shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF).

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 8.32% up over the past 12 months and Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 24.61% higher over the same period. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is 31.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.