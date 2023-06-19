Are we looking at the next big move in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) is 14.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.59 and a high of $7.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LINC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.65, the stock is 0.94% and 5.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.26% at the moment leaves the stock 9.77% off its SMA200. LINC registered 8.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.36.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.95%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has around 1688 employees, a market worth around $201.83M and $353.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.83. Distance from 52-week low is 44.88% and -16.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.80% this year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 29.07M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morrow J Barry,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Morrow J Barry sold 11 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $74.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Juniper Investment Company, LL (10% Owner) sold a total of 194,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $6.41 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.08 million shares of the LINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Morrow J Barry (Director) disposed off 11,428 shares at an average price of $6.39 for $73025.0. The insider now directly holds 192,642 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC).

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 18.51% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 22.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.