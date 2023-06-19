Are we looking at the next big move in MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) is 12.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $86.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGEE stock was last observed hovering at around $79.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.68% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.81% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.97, the stock is 5.19% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. MGEE registered 5.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.77%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) has around 701 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $722.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.54 and Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.05% and -8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) is a “Sell”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGE Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.16M, and float is at 36.10M with Short Float at 0.69%.

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Berbee James G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Berbee James G bought 60 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $75.50 per share for a total of $4497.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7816.0 shares.

MGE Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Berbee James G (Director) bought a total of 1,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $70.19 per share for $80454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7722.0 shares of the MGEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lorenz James Jerome (VP Energy Operations) acquired 143 shares at an average price of $69.96 for $9993.0. The insider now directly holds 2,970 shares of MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE).

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 0.98% up over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is -2.93% lower over the same period. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -3.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.