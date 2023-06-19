Home  »  Companies   »  Are we looking at the next big move in Old Second ...

Are we looking at the next big move in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)?

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $17.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.95, the stock is 8.60% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. OSBC registered -3.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%.

The stock witnessed a 15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) has around 891 employees, a market worth around $632.91M and $243.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -21.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.60% this year.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.62M, and float is at 41.72M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLLINS GARY S,the company’sVICE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that COLLINS GARY S bought 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $16.04 per share for a total of $14432.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that COLLINS GARY S (VICE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $13.35 per share for $13350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the OSBC stock.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -7.69% down over the past 12 months and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) that is -10.49% lower over the same period. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is -12.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.

