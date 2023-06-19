Are we looking at the next big move in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)?

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) is -13.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.79 and a high of $17.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.95, the stock is 8.60% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. OSBC registered -3.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%.

The stock witnessed a 15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) has around 891 employees, a market worth around $632.91M and $243.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -21.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.60% this year.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.62M, and float is at 41.72M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLLINS GARY S,the company’sVICE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that COLLINS GARY S bought 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $16.04 per share for a total of $14432.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that COLLINS GARY S (VICE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $13.35 per share for $13350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the OSBC stock.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -7.69% down over the past 12 months and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) that is -10.49% lower over the same period. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is -12.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.