Are we looking at the next big move in The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)?

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) is -30.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $20.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLIC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.74% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -4.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.59, the stock is 10.83% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -21.24% off its SMA200. FLIC registered -30.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.80%.

The stock witnessed a 17.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $281.51M and $139.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.96 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.23% and -37.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The First of Long Island Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.49M, and float is at 21.63M with Short Float at 1.07%.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HILTON CHRISTOPHER J,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that HILTON CHRISTOPHER J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $10.78 per share for a total of $26950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20625.0 shares.

The First of Long Island Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Cooper John Abbott Root (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $10.37 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the FLIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Cooper John Abbott Root (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 201,647 shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC).

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -30.43% down over the past 12 months and Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is -38.12% lower over the same period.