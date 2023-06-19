Are we looking at the next big move in Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is 53.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 21.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.02, the stock is -2.74% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 23.90% off its SMA200. HEAR registered -24.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.34.

The stock witnessed a -5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.03%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $189.87M and $244.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 125.23. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.61% and -25.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.40%).

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -472.80% this year.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.58M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 10.52%.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scherping Katherine Lee,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Scherping Katherine Lee bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $5375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15857.0 shares.

Turtle Beach Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Scherping Katherine Lee (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $11.00 per share for $5500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15357.0 shares of the HEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Jimenez Terry (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $11.59 for $28975.0. The insider now directly holds 26,551 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR).