Are we looking at the next big move in Unifi Inc. (UFI)?

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is -12.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $14.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is -0.72% and -4.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.11% off its SMA200. UFI registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.08.

The stock witnessed a -10.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.87%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $136.50M and $690.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.73. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.48% and -49.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unifi Inc. (UFI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unifi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.05M, and float is at 15.62M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Unifi Inc. (UFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX ARCHIBALD JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COX ARCHIBALD JR sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.16 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Unifi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that SIGMON GREGORY K (General Counsel & Corp. Sec.) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $8.62 per share for $12930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11802.0 shares of the UFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, SIGMON GREGORY K (General Counsel & Corp. Sec.) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.22 for $10220.0. The insider now directly holds 10,302 shares of Unifi Inc. (UFI).

Unifi Inc. (UFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading -19.39% down over the past 12 months and Steelcase Inc. (SCS) that is -33.39% lower over the same period. Interface Inc. (TILE) is -36.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.