Are we looking at the next big move in Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP)?

Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UVSP) is -24.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $29.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UVSP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.73% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.86, the stock is 3.71% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -19.27% off its SMA200. UVSP registered -22.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.73%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.60%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) has around 973 employees, a market worth around $599.18M and $284.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.43 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.28% and -31.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Univest Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.31M, and float is at 28.61M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Connor Martin P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Connor Martin P. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $17.25 per share for a total of $86250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5020.0 shares.

Univest Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Paquin Natalye (Director) bought a total of 837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $20.26 per share for $16958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17289.0 shares of the UVSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Benning Todd S (Director) disposed off 27,500 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 11,909 shares of Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP).

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Bank (CADE) that is trading -13.21% down over the past 12 months and Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is -12.17% lower over the same period. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is 32.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.