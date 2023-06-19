Arteris Inc. (AIP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 60.47% Change This Year

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) is 60.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is 2.43% and 33.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -7.38% at the moment leaves the stock 28.32% off its SMA200. AIP registered -11.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.05.

The stock witnessed a 39.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.06%, and is -7.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 10.96% over the month.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $263.51M and $51.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.01% and -23.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.50%).

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arteris Inc. (AIP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arteris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.60M, and float is at 18.30M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Arteris Inc. (AIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JANAC K CHARLES,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that JANAC K CHARLES sold 13,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $96958.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Arteris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Alpern Paul L (VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 42,051 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $7.33 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46902.0 shares of the AIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Cantwell Wayne C (Director) disposed off 17,359 shares at an average price of $7.33 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 226,623 shares of Arteris Inc. (AIP).

Arteris Inc. (AIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -5.90% lower over the past 12 months. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 45.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.