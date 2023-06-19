Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) is -16.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASMB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 4.19% and 7.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -19.98% off its SMA200. ASMB registered -42.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.17.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.38%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.56% and -54.96% from its 52-week high.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.01M, and float is at 48.03M with Short Float at 0.60%.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Delaney William E IV,the company’sChief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Delaney William E IV sold 4,232 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $4046.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that McHutchison John G (Director) sold a total of 25,972 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $1.04 per share for $27019.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ASMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Delaney William E IV (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,561 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $6825.0. The insider now directly holds 116,437 shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB).

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) that is trading -5.18% down over the past 12 months.