Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) up 23.66% since start of the year

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) is 23.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.87 and a high of $17.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASUR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.06% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.55, the stock is -6.51% and -14.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 14.86% off its SMA200. ASUR registered 103.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.81.

The stock witnessed a -10.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.82%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $240.70M and $104.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.63. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.17% and -32.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asure Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -539.40% this year.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.35M, and float is at 18.05M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldstein Eyal,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Goldstein Eyal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.69 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81617.0 shares.

Asure Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Oberwager Bradford Scovill (Director) sold a total of 4,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $13.71 per share for $56808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29783.0 shares of the ASUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Reynolds Bjorn (Director) disposed off 15,140 shares at an average price of $13.80 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 16,444 shares of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR).

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 25.64% up over the past 12 months and Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is 55.73% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.