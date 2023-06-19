AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) – The 45.94% Upside Potential Remains

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) is -7.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $13.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 29.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.19, the stock is 0.96% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -8.24% off its SMA200. AXGN registered 9.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.80%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) has around 394 employees, a market worth around $410.79M and $144.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.62% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AxoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.57M, and float is at 39.38M with Short Float at 2.09%.

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freitag Gregory Gene,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Freitag Gregory Gene sold 41,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

AxoGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Freitag Gregory Gene (Director) sold a total of 7,468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $9.23 per share for $68899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the AXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, MARIANI PETER J (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,550 shares at an average price of $9.36 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 61,945 shares of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN).

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 4.38% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 50.76% higher over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -0.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.