Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) is 76.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.69% off the consensus price target high of $1.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.69% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 14.77% and 19.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -6.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. AYRO registered -23.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.67.

The stock witnessed a 13.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.68%, and is 20.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $26.99M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.48% and -41.23% from its 52-week high.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ayro Inc. (AYRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ayro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.32M, and float is at 32.71M with Short Float at 7.68%.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ayro Inc. (AYRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joseph Zvi,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Joseph Zvi sold 12,257 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $5973.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Ayro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Silverman Joshua (Director) sold a total of 11,927 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $0.49 per share for $5813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the AYRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, DEVLIN GEORGE (Director) disposed off 6,810 shares at an average price of $0.49 for $3321.0. The insider now directly holds 223,399 shares of Ayro Inc. (AYRO).