Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) is -24.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLZE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 38.13% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.64, the stock is 9.59% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -10.09% off its SMA200. BLZE registered -12.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.85%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has around 393 employees, a market worth around $157.39M and $89.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.47% and -43.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Backblaze Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.30% this year.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.92M, and float is at 16.58M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Insider Activity

A total of 375 insider transactions have happened at Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 361 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nufire Timothy M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nufire Timothy M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $4.27 per share for a total of $8540.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Backblaze Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Nufire Timothy M (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $4.28 per share for $8560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the BLZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Patchel Francis P (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $12780.0. The insider now directly holds 102,988 shares of Backblaze Inc. (BLZE).

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 35.97% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 12.54% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 12.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.