Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) is 77.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $59.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BELFB stock was last observed hovering at around $59.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.04% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.64% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.32, the stock is 11.96% and 33.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 63.13% off its SMA200. BELFB registered 270.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a 26.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.34%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $745.36M and $689.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.50. Distance from 52-week low is 292.99% and -2.43% from its 52-week high.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.63M, and float is at 10.32M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $56.10 per share for a total of $11219.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2600.0 shares.

Bel Fuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that GILBERT PETER E (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $44.59 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18750.0 shares of the BELFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $32.50 for $13000.0. The insider now directly holds 2,400 shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB).

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcat Inc. (TRNS) that is trading 44.64% up over the past 12 months and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) that is 22.15% higher over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is 24.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.