Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) – The 23.52% Upside Potential Remains

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is 107.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $28.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.76% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.69% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.18, the stock is -9.50% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 44.02% off its SMA200. BLBD registered 105.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$201.14.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.68%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 1593 employees, a market worth around $698.67M and $999.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.86% and -22.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Bird Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.00% this year.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.03M, and float is at 21.64M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coliseum Capital Management, L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $69.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that ASP BB Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,725,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $20.00 per share for $34.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.81 million shares of the BLBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Horlock Phil (Director) disposed off 14,749 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 409,854 shares of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 79.88% up over the past 12 months and Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) that is 72.62% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 54.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.