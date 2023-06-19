BOC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) Now

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) is -26.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $29.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $34.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.9% off the consensus price target high of $40.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.48, the stock is -2.29% and -4.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -19.44% off its SMA200. BOC registered -4.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$792.96.

The stock witnessed a -0.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.84%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $624.14M and $87.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.18% and -33.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Omaha Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.80% this year.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.52M, and float is at 27.45M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rozek Alexander Buffett,the company’sCo-CEO, Co-President. SEC filings show that Rozek Alexander Buffett sold 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $19.74 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Boston Omaha Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Weisenburger Joshua Paul (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $18.99 per share for $13293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13768.0 shares of the BOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Royal Jeffrey C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.23 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 21,176 shares of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC).

Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is -45.73% lower over the past 12 months.