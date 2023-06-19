Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) is -21.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $7.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCOV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -1.71% and 2.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.39% off its SMA200. BCOV registered -36.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.89.

The stock witnessed a 17.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.72%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $179.59M and $206.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.62. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.61% and -44.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brightcove Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -268.50% this year.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.53M, and float is at 40.44M with Short Float at 0.89%.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edenbrook Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $4.07 per share for a total of $40744.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.12 million shares.

Brightcove Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Frank Kristin E. (Director) sold a total of 8,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $4.37 per share for $35213.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71311.0 shares of the BCOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, DeBevoise Marc (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 55,055 shares at an average price of $3.53 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,130,962 shares of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV).

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 31.38% up over the past 12 months and Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is -78.93% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 12.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.