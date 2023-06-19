Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is -9.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.56% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.56% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.27, the stock is -1.05% and -8.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. BBW registered 19.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.63.

The stock witnessed a -5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.72%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $300.00M and $470.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.26% and -23.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.30%).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.46M, and float is at 13.23M with Short Float at 12.79%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carrara George,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carrara George sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $20.54 per share for a total of $61632.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24073.0 shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Hurt J. Christopher (Chief Ops&Experience Officer) sold a total of 22,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $23.84 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77709.0 shares of the BBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, FENCL ERIC R (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 13,553 shares at an average price of $24.10 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 195,228 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 84.25% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -4.76% lower over the same period. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is 35.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.