Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Track to Reach $15.00 in a Year

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is 72.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $5.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDZI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -11.05% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 25.46% off its SMA200. CDZI registered 101.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.31%, and is -7.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $294.98M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.54% and -25.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.64M, and float is at 33.22M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kennedy Susan P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kennedy Susan P bought 1,970 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $5.06 per share for a total of $9968.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68432.0 shares.

Cadiz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Heerema International Group Se (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,675,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $3.84 per share for $14.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.51 million shares of the CDZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Echaveste Maria (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $5298.0. The insider now directly holds 17,575 shares of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 5.62% up over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 19.87% higher over the same period. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 10.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.