Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CMBM Stock Is Going Next

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) is -26.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $24.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMBM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.8% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is -0.55% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.49% off its SMA200. CMBM registered 6.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.93.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.15%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $449.38M and $312.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.11 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.22% and -34.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.90% this year.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.34M, and float is at 11.67M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rau Sally,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Rau Sally sold 5,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $17.29 per share for a total of $97256.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1134.0 shares.

Cambium Networks Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Vivek Vibhu (Senior VP, Products) sold a total of 22,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $20.27 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81917.0 shares of the CMBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Vivek Vibhu (Senior VP, Products) disposed off 2,249 shares at an average price of $20.75 for $46667.0. The insider now directly holds 90,355 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM).

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Who are the competitors?

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is 18.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.