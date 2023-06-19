Castellum Inc. (CTM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 62.86% Upside

Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) is -58.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.86% off the consensus price target high of $1.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.86% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -23.74% and -41.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -66.48% off its SMA200. CTM registered -89.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.75.

The stock witnessed a -32.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.51%, and is -17.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.92% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $23.70M and $42.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.81% and -90.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

Castellum Inc. (CTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castellum Inc. (CTM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castellum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.06M, and float is at 17.80M with Short Float at 0.25%.

Castellum Inc. (CTM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Castellum Inc. (CTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fuller Mark C,the company’sCEO, President. SEC filings show that Fuller Mark C bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.66 million shares.

Castellum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that WRIGHT JAY Obought a total of 18,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $1.08 per share for $19872.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.41 million shares of the CTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WRIGHT JAY O () acquired 5,595 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $6322.0. The insider now directly holds 9,392,312 shares of Castellum Inc. (CTM).