CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) on Track to Reach $36.00 in a Year

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) is 3.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.37 and a high of $29.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.94% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.94% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.78, the stock is 2.39% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -4.94% off its SMA200. CBL registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.71.

The stock witnessed a 7.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $753.35M and $559.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.74% and -20.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.60% this year.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.30M, and float is at 31.05M with Short Float at 4.79%.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONTIS DAVID J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CONTIS DAVID J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65307.0 shares.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Curry Jeffery V. (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $24.90 per share for $62250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70351.0 shares of the CBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, LEBOVITZ CHARLES B (Chairman-Emeritus) disposed off 3,808 shares at an average price of $25.25 for $96155.0. The insider now directly holds 84,708 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL).