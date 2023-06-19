Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.84% Upside

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is 3.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.60 and a high of $45.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.84% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.08% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.79, the stock is 3.36% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. CENT registered -7.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.41.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $3.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.57 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.96% and -15.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.44M, and float is at 49.39M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker John D. III,the company’sPresident, Garden Consumer Pro. SEC filings show that Walker John D. III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $34.75 per share for a total of $48619.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81394.0 shares.

Central Garden & Pet Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that BROWN WILLIAM E (Chairman) sold a total of 115,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $39.43 per share for $4.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the CENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Walker John D. III (President, Garden Consumer Pro) disposed off 3,400 shares at an average price of $38.73 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 88,272 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT).

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -28.20% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -34.69% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 30.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.