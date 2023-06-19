Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Is Up 8.99% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) is 8.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.42 and a high of $55.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEU stock was last observed hovering at around $35.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $35.40, the stock is 12.12% and 16.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.50% off its SMA200. LEU registered 24.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04.

The stock witnessed a 12.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.08%, and is 9.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has around 275 employees, a market worth around $545.87M and $325.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.15% and -36.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.10%).

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.30% this year.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.84M, and float is at 12.29M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT DENNIS JOHN,the company’sSVP,GEN COUNS,CCO& CORP. SEC’Y. SEC filings show that SCOTT DENNIS JOHN sold 12,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $32.29 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Centrus Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Bawabeh Morris (10% Owner) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $33.11 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the LEU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, CUTLIP LARRY B (SVP, FIELD OPERATIONS) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 332 shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU).

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -2.63% down over the past 12 months and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is 1.89% higher over the same period. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -7.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.