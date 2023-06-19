Check out this: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) could be on the verge of a big rally

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) is -16.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALXO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.35% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -57.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.43, the stock is 23.62% and 47.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. ALXO registered 41.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.27.

The stock witnessed a 49.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.69%, and is 17.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.88% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.93% and -38.73% from its 52-week high.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.50% this year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.86M, and float is at 30.01M with Short Float at 9.76%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pons Jaume,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Pons Jaume sold 3,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $11.07 per share for a total of $35779.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Randolph Sophia (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $11.07 per share for $17901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ALXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, GARCIA PETER S (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 893 shares at an average price of $11.07 for $9886.0. The insider now directly holds 53,723 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO).

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 52.81% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.