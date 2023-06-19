Check out this: Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is 22.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $6.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAPR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 60.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.73, the stock is 2.25% and 9.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 2.22% off its SMA200. CAPR registered 15.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.99%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $121.28M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.33% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-195.40%).

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.25M, and float is at 24.57M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Avat Xavier,the company’sFormer CBO. SEC filings show that Avat Xavier sold 14,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $4.35 per share for a total of $64258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Avat Xavier (FORMER CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $4.06 per share for $12180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Avat Xavier (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $3680.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR).