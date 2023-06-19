Check out this: EverQuote Inc. (EVER) could be on the verge of a big rally

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) is -51.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $18.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVER stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -17.27% and -15.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -33.02% off its SMA200. EVER registered -8.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.23.

The stock witnessed a -7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.21%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has around 619 employees, a market worth around $243.31M and $402.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.05% and -61.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.89M, and float is at 17.85M with Short Float at 5.83%.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at EverQuote Inc. (EVER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendal Jayme,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Mendal Jayme sold 9,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $8.01 per share for a total of $74333.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

EverQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Auguste Darryl (Director) sold a total of 1,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $9.22 per share for $9561.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83919.0 shares of the EVER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Shields John L. (Director) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $8.62 for $10344.0. The insider now directly holds 18,461 shares of EverQuote Inc. (EVER).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 15.47% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 6.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.