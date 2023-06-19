Check out this: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FENC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 37.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is 15.89% and 16.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.64% off its SMA200. FENC registered 68.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.54.

The stock witnessed a 25.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.42%, and is 9.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $255.73M and $3.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.62. Distance from 52-week low is 79.30% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.80%).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.30% this year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.56M, and float is at 21.73M with Short Float at 7.92%.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RALLIS CHRIS A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RALLIS CHRIS A sold 1,758 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.36 per share for a total of $12939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31033.0 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Raykov Rosty (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $9.62 per share for $96207.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the FENC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Andrade Robert (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $52867.0. The insider now directly holds 149,721 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.81% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.39% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 6.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.