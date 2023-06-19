Check out this: Intevac Inc. (IVAC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) is -42.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $7.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is -19.33% and -33.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -37.02% off its SMA200. IVAC registered -24.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.71.

The stock witnessed a -24.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.92%, and is -13.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $94.61M and $42.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.06% and -50.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intevac Inc. (IVAC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intevac Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.78M, and float is at 24.47M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Intevac Inc. (IVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moniz James P,the company’sChief Financial Officer,. SEC filings show that Moniz James P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $5.06 per share for a total of $25300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Intevac Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Hunton Nigel (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $5.04 per share for $25200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the IVAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Klein Michele (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of Intevac Inc. (IVAC).

Intevac Inc. (IVAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 20.08% up over the past 12 months. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -18.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.