Check out this: Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is -25.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $57.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $21.65, the stock is 6.99% and -4.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -32.26% off its SMA200. IPI registered -62.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85.

The stock witnessed a 11.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.89%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has around 473 employees, a market worth around $286.21M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.65% and -62.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intrepid Potash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.69M, and float is at 9.19M with Short Float at 6.41%.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jornayvaz Robert P III,the company’sExecutive Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Jornayvaz Robert P III sold 29,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $20.08 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Intrepid Potash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Jornayvaz Robert P III (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 41,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $19.97 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.64 million shares of the IPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Jornayvaz Robert P III (Executive Chairman & CEO) disposed off 43,842 shares at an average price of $19.69 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 1,677,081 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is -28.20% lower over the past 12 months. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -4.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.