Check out this: Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) could be on the verge of a big rally

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 76.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -2.58% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -25.93% off its SMA200. KRON registered -51.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79.

The stock witnessed a -9.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $98.01M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.67% and -71.43% from its 52-week high.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.15M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiMartino Jorge,the company’sChief Medical Officer & VP. SEC filings show that DiMartino Jorge sold 10,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $17621.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Kronos Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,026 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $1.74 per share for $15665.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the KRON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Dinsmore Christopher (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 6,291 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $10918.0. The insider now directly holds 285,001 shares of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON).

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.17% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.