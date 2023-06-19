Check out this: Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) is 117.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYXS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is -10.62% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 31.97% off its SMA200. PYXS registered 24.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.72%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

The stock witnessed a -21.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 164.55% and -57.95% from its 52-week high.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.35M, and float is at 27.75M with Short Float at 11.35%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PFIZER INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.76 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.95 million shares.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.57% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 24.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.