Check out this: Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) is -91.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -33.85% and -67.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -91.81% off its SMA200. SMFL registered -95.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -69.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.79%, and is -9.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 10.83% over the month.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $2.30M and $15.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.75. Distance from 52-week low is -3.74% and -97.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.50%).

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -290.80% this year.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06M, and float is at 1.83M with Short Float at 13.74%.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trilogy Capital Group, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Trilogy Capital Group, LLC sold 1,161,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.23 million shares.

Smart for Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,161,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.26 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.23 million shares of the SMFL stock.