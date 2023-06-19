Check out this: Star Holdings (STHO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO) is -29.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.83 and a high of $20.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STHO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is -8.68% and -12.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -14.62% off its SMA200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.97% in the last 1 month, and is -7.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1.45% and -32.52% from its 52-week high.

.

Star Holdings (STHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.32M, and float is at 13.28M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Star Holdings (STHO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Star Holdings (STHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Asnas Brett,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Asnas Brett sold 8,380 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $16.23 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Star Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Rosenblum Garett (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 1,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $16.20 per share for $21757.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1054.0 shares of the STHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Rosenblum Garett (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 4,580 shares at an average price of $15.98 for $73188.0. The insider now directly holds 2,397 shares of Star Holdings (STHO).