Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) down -74.80% since start of the year

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is -74.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSSE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 63.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -5.09% and -20.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -73.17% off its SMA200. CSSE registered -78.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.76.

The stock witnessed a -16.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.92%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) has around 1329 employees, a market worth around $37.69M and $333.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.32% and -91.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.25M, and float is at 12.56M with Short Float at 10.04%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeNicola Cosmo,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DeNicola Cosmo bought 26,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26990.0 shares.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that NEWMARK L AMY (Director) bought a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $13.98 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16000.0 shares of the CSSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,860,015 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds 2,153,123 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE).

