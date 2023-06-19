City Holding Company (CHCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) is 5.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.90 and a high of $103.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $97.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.08% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.02% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.92, the stock is 6.10% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 5.20% off its SMA200. CHCO registered 23.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.46%.

The stock witnessed a 8.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.81%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

City Holding Company (CHCO) has around 909 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $211.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.91 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Distance from 52-week low is 27.33% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

City Holding Company (CHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for City Holding Company (CHCO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

City Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.82M, and float is at 14.24M with Short Float at 7.26%.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at City Holding Company (CHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowe Sharon H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rowe Sharon H sold 395 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $88.51 per share for a total of $34962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12348.0 shares.

City Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that LEGGE JEFFREY DALE (EVP, CAO & CIO) sold a total of 840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $90.00 per share for $75603.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7893.0 shares of the CHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Jones J. Thomas (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $83.00 for $16600.0. The insider now directly holds 4,980 shares of City Holding Company (CHCO).

City Holding Company (CHCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading -9.15% down over the past 12 months and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is -17.92% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.