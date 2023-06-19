Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 68.75% Upside

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) is -18.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.75% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -1.42% and -10.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.55% off its SMA200. CLVR registered -75.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.24%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $11.40M and $16.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -82.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-169.10%).

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.90M, and float is at 37.78M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hague Henry R III,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hague Henry R III sold 5,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $2091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Hague Henry R III (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $0.42 per share for $3832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CLVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Hague Henry R III (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,728 shares at an average price of $0.44 for $4282.0. The insider now directly holds 209,204 shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR).