CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) is -10.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNSP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 92.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is 6.33% and 24.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.25% off its SMA200. CNSP registered -73.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.29%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 68.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.86%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.49% over the week and 18.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 253.81% and -80.89% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91M, and float is at 1.04M with Short Float at 21.92%.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gumulka Jerzy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gumulka Jerzy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $4250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9673.0 shares.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Downs Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $3.20 per share for $9920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9251.0 shares of the CNSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Climaco John M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $10408.0. The insider now directly holds 45,010 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP).