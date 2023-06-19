Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) is -22.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $16.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 2.76% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -18.43% off its SMA200. CBAN registered -37.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.29%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $173.58M and $99.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.55% and -39.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.60M, and float is at 16.26M with Short Float at 0.71%.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reed Matthew D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reed Matthew D. bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $1480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13675.0 shares.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Bateman Leonard H JR (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) bought a total of 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $9.40 per share for $15107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8432.0 shares of the CBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Bagwell Lee (Executive VP) acquired 1,589 shares at an average price of $9.24 for $14685.0. The insider now directly holds 15,284 shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN).

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading -9.15% down over the past 12 months and United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) that is -8.88% lower over the same period. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is -15.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.