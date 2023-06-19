Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Is Up 43.47% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is 43.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $10.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.77, the stock is -3.20% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 37.18% off its SMA200. CVGI registered 62.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.81%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $335.70M and $999.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.43% and -9.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.80% this year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.87M, and float is at 31.69M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cheung Chung Kin,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Cheung Chung Kin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.13 per share for a total of $35650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43742.0 shares.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Cheung Chung Kin (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $7.45 per share for $37250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38742.0 shares of the CVGI stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 41.73% up over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is 8.40% higher over the same period. Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) is -54.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.