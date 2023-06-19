CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) is 42.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMPO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is -0.43% and -3.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.56% off its SMA200. CMPO registered 32.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.44.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.43%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $548.73M and $389.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Distance from 52-week low is 64.32% and -11.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.70%).

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CompoSecure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 302.60% this year.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.63M, and float is at 7.78M with Short Float at 43.19%.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fitzsimmons Timothy Walter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $7.44 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

CompoSecure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Doll Dixon R Jr. (10% Owner) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $6.55 per share for $98259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15100.0 shares of the CMPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC (Director) disposed off 766,428 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $4.79 million. The insider now directly holds 315,333 shares of CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO).