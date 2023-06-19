Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.06 and a high of $34.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPSI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.81, the stock is 0.26% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. CPSI registered -21.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.07.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.71%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $363.22M and $335.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.47% and -28.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.14M, and float is at 13.90M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DYE DAVID A,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that DYE DAVID A sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $28.73 per share for a total of $11492.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46800.0 shares.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that DYE DAVID A (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $27.63 per share for $11052.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47200.0 shares of the CPSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, DYE DAVID A (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $28.90 for $11560.0. The insider now directly holds 47,600 shares of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI).

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is trading 23.68% up over the past 12 months and CACI International Inc (CACI) that is 21.00% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 32.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.