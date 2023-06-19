Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) is 15.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $43.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVLG stock was last observed hovering at around $40.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $39.85, the stock is 0.86% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.30% off its SMA200. CVLG registered 74.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.32%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has around 4607 employees, a market worth around $518.45M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.96% and -7.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.40% this year.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.36M, and float is at 7.71M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOGAN JOEY B,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that HOGAN JOEY B sold 5,296 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $39.20 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61165.0 shares.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that HOGAN JOEY B (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $40.28 per share for $81693.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66461.0 shares of the CVLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, MOLINE BRADLEY A (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $36.24 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 49,399 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -7.83% down over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 13.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.