CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is -47.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 29.19% and 20.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -43.06% off its SMA200. CURO registered -68.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.47%.

The stock witnessed a 56.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.85%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.13% over the week and 16.13% over the month.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $75.79M and $945.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.00% and -77.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -433.60% this year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.78M, and float is at 21.37M with Short Float at 5.77%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkner Chadwick Heath,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Faulkner Chadwick Heath bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $1.87 per share for a total of $37362.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.16 million shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Clark Douglas D (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $1.13 per share for $22586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the CURO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, DAWOOD ISMAIL (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 366,869 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO).

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -12.40% down over the past 12 months and loanDepot Inc. (LDI) that is 4.23% higher over the same period. Velocity Financial Inc. (VEL) is 14.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.